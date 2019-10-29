Community wants 'transparency' from Madison law enforcement

People across social media are calling for officials to release body cam footage from Sunday's deadly shooting.

People outside Planet Fitness on Tuesday said the video will allow transparency and closure for the family.

"I think not only does the family need to know, but the public needs to know exactly what happened," Rosemary Jordan said.

Jordan said her trust in law enforcement is dwindling. She understands right now, there is a lot of speculation about what actually led to to Dana Fletcher's death, but it is instances like Sunday night that have her in fear of police.

"I don't call the police to my house, because it's late at night. I don't know if I answer the door with my cell phone phone, if you're going to shoot me or not," Jordan said.

Vernon McCants is running for Madison County Commission. On Tuesday, he pointed to Jordan's concerns as a problem in the community.

"This case here, we don't want this to just fall to the side and be just today's news," McCants said.

He understands due to the investigation, law enforcement will not release the video yet. However, he said it is up to the county and city leaders to reassure the community.

"We need somebody with a non-bias opinion, a non-bias ability to be able to view this footage," McCants said. "To be able to at least give us some idea of what truly happened."

However, in Alabama, the state considers police body cam footage as privileged communication. This means police have the right to prevent footage from being released to the public.

"If there's nothing to be hidden, why shouldn't it be released?" a man outside Planet Fitness on Tuesday said.