Community voices opinions on vaccine, Safer at Home Order expiring

With news that Alabama will soon be receiving a coronavirus vaccine and the state's Safer at Home Order set to expire, we asked people in Big Spring Park what they thought should come next.

Posted: Dec 5, 2020 11:02 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

With the Safer at Home Order set to expire on Dec. 11 and news that Huntsville Hospital is set to receive a coronavirus vaccine, we caught up with people in Big Spring Park about what they think comes next.

It was back on Apr. 3o that the initial Safer at Home order was issued by Gov. Kay Ivey. The order was amended to include a mask mandate that went into effect on Jul. 16th. While the current order is set to expire next week, people think we need more time.

“It’s because we’re not seeing any positive numbers and I mean, as you can see, no one is going to stop going outside anytime soon so we might as well have something in between and that’s the mask, so I think it should still be mandated beyond then,” Josue Ortiz said.

So far, Gov. Ivey has extended all the previous safer at home orders before they were set to expire

As the state waits to see if the order will be extended again, people got some good news this week. It was announced that Alabama and Huntsville Hospital will begin to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks.

“It’s amazing how quick we’ve been able to get that to happen,” Kyle Robinson said, “but it’s also a little worrisome that we have pushed it in so fast and we’re getting a vaccine out that quickly.”

People like Robinson say they will likely get the vaccine when it becomes available, but they want to see some positive results first.

Ortiz said he’d plan to get it if he knew there were no crazy side effects.

“I need to go by facts,” he said. “Nobody wants to hop in and be the guineapig. I don’t want to go blindly and get some crazy side effect or something, like a third arm coming out, it’s the last thing I want.”

While most would agree that having a vaccine is a huge step, there are safety concerns preventing some from considering getting the vaccine when it becomes available.

Gregg Able said he had a bad reaction to a swine flu vaccine decades ago. This time,he plans to wait and see if the vaccine is safe and effective before taking it.

“Personally, I will not get one of the first vaccines to become available,” Able said.

