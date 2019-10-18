Community rejoices about reopening of Huntsville's Cecil Ashburn Drive

Once the city got out the word two-way traffic on Huntsville's Cecil Ashburn Drive would reopen Friday morning, people started lining the streets.

Cars parked and, almost as if they were watching a movie, watched police reopen the road. They said since the road closed in January, commuting has been an absolute pain.

"Miserable, absolutely miserable," John Klingel, who lives nearby, said.

Three men, who all live around Cecil Ashburn, told WAAY 31 their commute has been a real headache the last ten months. The main detour, Governors Drive, can tack on a lot of time to the drive.

"I had to go to a restaurant that was four miles as the crow flies, and because of the rerouting it was 23 minutes to get to this place that I can get to in about five minutes normally," David Beard said.

It's the reason why they made sure they came early Friday morning to watch police reopen one lane in each direction, something that made each of them happy.

"I work in Jones Valley, so I always have to drive all the way around, so it's not been easy," Bjoern Lanwer said.

The entire project is set to be finished in May, with two more lanes opening. The city hopes the contractor can start on that phase soon, and open ahead of the projection.

"I think the city did everything they could to make this easy as possible. I think police have probably did everything they could, so it's incredibly exciting to have this open again," Lanwer said.