Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Community reacts to start of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial

The courtroom was packed with supports for Sheriff Mike Blakely. However, some want answers.

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 5:42 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 6:09 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

There are some mixed opinions about long-time Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely being on the other side of the law.

Some have concerns and hope the trial brings out the truth, while others fully support the sheriff.

A couple of attorney offices at the square in downtown Athens are posting signs in support of the sheriff on their windows.

They read "We support Mike" or "We support the sheriff."

The courtroom was packed with people from the community looking to show their support for the sheriff. One woman drove all the way from Huntsville to show her support. She says she hopes Blakely is found not guilty.

"I do believe it's a witch hunt," Jacque Reeves said. "He should be exonerated for what he's done for this county. People here love him and respect him, and he respects them back."

However, some people say it doesn't matter what he's done for the community. They want answers for the 11 theft and ethics charges Blakely faces.

"Anything like that should be further investigated without a doubt. If you take campaign money for personal use, that should be investigated. That's not what it was designed for," Stan Young said. "Regardless of how long everybody's served or whatever as long as it's the truth."

Young doesn't believe the trial is a witch hunt.

"I don't know why it would come to trial unless they had facts to support the accusations," he explained.

For now, he says he'll just sit back and watch what happens.

"If he didn't do it, great! As long as the truth comes out, I think everybody would be for the better," Young said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events