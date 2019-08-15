Community reacts to Sequel TSI's forced removal

By the end of August, Sequel TSI will no longer have any juveniles inside their facility The city is giving the company 7 days to relocate the teens, something some members of the community have mixed feelings about.

On Wednesday, the city council voted to revoke Sequel TSI's business license, after multiple escapes.

"I'm kind of concerned on where they're gonna put the youth," Gary Birchfield, who lives near the facility, said.

Birchfield has lived less than a mile away from Sequel TSI for about the last 14 years. Two years ago, two teens escaped from the facility and were charged with killing a man on County Line Road. In July, three teen escaped, according to Madison police.

Birchfiled says he fully supports the council's decision to take away the company's business license, but his only concern is relocating the 58 teen boys that are housed at the facility.

"Seven days is kind of a real short notice,"he said.

And, he isn't alone. WAAY 31 talked to a other neighbors who said they felt the city council only giving them seven days instead of the standard 30 to move is a excessive, and hurting the teens more than anything else.

Sequel and the attorney for the Alabama department of Youth Services did say they have a plan, but they have not provide us with that information yet.

And, Birchfield says he won't feel safe until the facility is officially closed.

"I don't know when another breakout is gonna happen,' he said.

'I don't know if it's going to be a violent person that's gonna go through this neighborhood and try to break into my house or somebody else's house," he said.

WAAY 31 did receive a statement from Sequel on Thursday saying they are disappointed with the council's decision and will consider all of their options. It also said sit would be very difficult to find another facility to transfer the juveniles to on such short notice.