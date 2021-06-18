‘...Try to pick up the pieces and move forward...:’ Community reacts to Mueller reopening Monday

The Mueller fire hydrant factory in Albertville is reopening on Monday, after a workplace shooting on Tuesday caused the factory to shut its doors for nearly a week.

The plant is returning to business as usual nearly one week after an employee fatally shot two of his co-workers and injured two others before taking his own life.

One anonymous employee shared his thoughts on going back to work after this traumatic incident, saying he's nervous to return to work as he's still going through an emotional healing process.

He says all of the employees might have some PTSD symptoms, whether they were inside the factory during the shooting or not.

He hopes that everyone will show each other compassion on Monday, and support each other during the difficult adjustment period.

When asked if he hopes there will be added security in the future, he said he doesn't think adding a metal detector or increasing security will stop workplace shootings.

He says the best way to prevent these situations is providing mental health relief and having a supportive work environment with compassionate coworkers.

He says Mueller is doing a great job with providing mental health counseling to their employees.

One nearby restaurant is ready for the plant to open, so they can see Mueller employees again.

Bee Gee's is one of the closest restaurants to the plant. Since they regularly see employees, they've felt the impact of this tragedy as well.

"Especially being so close to them we know a lot of the guys, we're close to a lot of the guys," says Aaron Richards, Bee Gee's General Manager.

Serving up food to the many Mueller employees who stop by on their way to work or during a quick lunch break.

Richards thinks it will be difficult for the workers to return, but is eager to see their faces again.

"They got to return to business as normal I guess is how they feel, I know it's hard. But we're hoping they'll keep on coming in and we'll continue to be happy to serve them and be here for them as a community," says Richards.

The Mayor of Albertville is thankful community members, such as those at Bee Gee's, are supporting the Mueller family as they reopen their doors.

Mayor Tracy Honea says in his nine years as mayor, he's never had to deal with anything of this scale. But, the town can't just shut down, and they're preparing to move forward - starting by reopening the plant on Monday.

"I think as a company they have to try to pick up the pieces and move forward as best they can, and I think that's certainly what they will do," says Honea.

Mueller means a lot to the city of Albertville. Without the company, they wouldn't be the 'Fire Hydrant Capital of the World'.

With hundreds of employees, it's also one of the city's largest employers.

And as all of their employees return to work on Monday, the mayor says the community will help them through this hard time.

"I think as they, you know, open back up and get back to going I think the community will continue to lift those guys up and Mueller certainly means a lot to Albertville and the surrounding communities," says Mayor Honea.

The mayor says the town is one big family, which is also what people call the Mueller plant - a family. It will be difficult for that family to return to work missing some of it's beloved members, but the mayor along with the rest of the city will try to help them through it.