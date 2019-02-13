Community reacts after search for escaped inmate ends in Piney Chapel

An escaped inmate is back behind bars in Limestone County and we're hearing from people who live in the community where he was captured.

Deputies arrested Joseph Davis Tuesday night in Piney Chapel after he walked away from work detail at Cast Products Incorporated the day before.

“We kept our firearms close—let’s put it that way—in case anybody was to break in, because you never know, with somebody on the run, how dangerous they are," said Mark Guisasola.

Mark Guisasola has lived in the Piney Chapel community his entire life and said he has never worried about his safety the way he did earlier this week after a Limestone County inmate walked away from his job.

“We kept an eye out on our buildings to make sure he wasn’t hiding anywhere on our property," Guisasola said. "My wife was scared.”

Guisasola said he witnessed something he never thought he’d see in his small community.

“There were helicopters flying everywhere," he said. "One helicopter in particular kind of hovered down right over top of my Jeep, maybe 100 or 200 feet above me, and was flashing a camera inside the Jeep. I’m assuming they were looking for him.”

He’s right. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter and tracking dogs in the search, but it wasn’t until they conducted a traffic stop Tuesday night that they were finally able to get Joseph Davis back behind bars.

Guisasola says he hopes the incident will bring about change.

“I would think that they would’ve taken more precautions to prevent something like that from happening, but I guess anybody is capable of anything, so it may not necessarily be anybody’s fault; but I think they should definitely up their security on it," he said.

In the meantime, he and his neighbors are just glad to learn that they no longer have to sleep with one eye open.

“Thankful, grateful and blessed that he’s not out here running around anymore," Juanita Young said.

“I’m just glad that they caught him and we don’t have to worry about it anymore," Guisasola said. "We have pets, tools and everything else we keep in our buildings, and I’m glad to know nothing’s going to be taken, or we don’t have to worry about bumping into him unexpectedly anymore.”

The sheriff's office told WAAY 31 companies that sign up for work detail are to keep an eye on the inmate at all times. Officials met with representatives from Cast Products to review security measures to prevent escapes in the future.