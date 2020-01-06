Community reacts after father, daughter die in Vinemont plane crash

The community is coming together after the deaths of a father and daughter in a Sunday plane crash in Vinemont.

Tyler Walker, 40, and his 10-year-old daughter Brooklyn died Sunday afternoon in the Cullman County crash.

Their plane was taking off from the Cullman Regional Airport about noon when it crashed.

On Monday, flowers and ribbons were left at Import Auto Services, where Tyler Walker worked.

Walker was known around the community and loved to fly his RV-6 two-seater plane from the airport. Friends said he has been flying since he was 16.

"They were here, they flew out of here, everyone around here knows them and a lot of people would consider them friends,” said Ben Harrison, Cullman Regional Airport general manager.

“They were good people. It's a sad time for everyone, it's a shocking time for everyone and it's something that nobody wants to stand up here and talk about and no family wants to deal with. It's terrible all the way around,"

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating what happened with the plane.