Community rallies behind woman battling cancer

A Limestone County woman battling cancer has an entire community behind her.

28-year-old Brittney Haney was diagnosed with brain cancer back in July, and she says she’s not letting it impact her Christmas.

WAAY 31 spoke with Brittney about her journey and the support she’s gotten from friends, family, and even strangers.

“Really dizzy, really just no energy," said Brittney Haney.

That’s how Brittney describes the way she was feeling back in July.

She says her coworkers noticed and convinced her to go to the hospital to get an MRI.

“They saw spots on my brain which they initially thought were parasites," she said.

But when the results came back, Brittney learned she had brain tumors.

She quickly reacted and drove to Phoenix, Arizona where she underwent chemotherapy.

And when she got back home, she was greeted with a surprise.

“It felt good whenever I was driving home after being gone for eight weeks to see all these signs that say ‘Battling for Brittney.’“

Brittney says the support she’s received from her community keeps her hopeful.

“It means more than anybody knows. It’s just all so uplifting.”

But there’s one special someone who makes the fight even more important.

“She’s only 17 months old, so that kind of drives me more to fight more, because I do want to be here for her and see her grow up," Brittney said about her daughter.

And Brittney just received the good news that the tumors on her brain have shrunk.

“That was like the best Christmas present ever," she said.

And, now, she has a message for anyone else who might be facing a similar battle.

“God doesn’t give you anything that you can’t handle. There’s a reason for everything. Even the strongest battles, there’s a reason that it’s happening," she said, "Just keep fighting and don’t give up.”