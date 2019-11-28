Community rallies behind selfless volunteer

Kevin Clark knows how to connect with people.

"I write them a letter right here, and I try to put the car they drive on it, and then I draw them a picture for that holiday too," Clark said.

The Decatur native is known for mailing out letters of encouragement year-round, and posting a prayer list on social media everyday.

Ressa Chittam is just one of many people who consider Kevin, family. She has known the 24-year-old since he was a freshman at Austin High. She was the assistant principal at the time.

"He would volunteer at our counselors office, but he went above and beyond as a volunteer," Chittam said. "He helped us organize everything, helping with keeping the building clean, helping our custodians with all their duties, and everybody just grew to love Kevin."

He continued his volunteer work at Excel Center, where he organizes the library. He said his goal is to spread positivity to everyone.

"If you're positive, positive things will happen to you," Clark said.

An outlook on life, that proved to be true.

Just a few months ago, he got into a wreck. His insurance was not going to cover replacing the totaled vehicle. But, Kevin was not alone in this.

"We we're in the emergency room with him," Chittam said.

As Kevin found himself in a situation where he needed help, the community stepped in. Chittam set up a go-fund-me.

"So we had that up and running and within two weeks, we not only had for his car, but his car insurance has been paid for a year as well," Chittam said.

Chittam is not surprised it only took a few weeks to raise more than $8,000 for a new car.

"I'm loving it," Clark said. "It's a good car too."

For Chittam and many others in the community, you take care of those who would take care of you.

"Not only is he thankful, but everybody that knows him is thankful for Kevin Clark," Chittam said. "Because he makes everyday better just by knowing him."

"It feels real good to see how many people love me so much," Clark said.