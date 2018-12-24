Community raises money for little girl's Christmas after mom dies in crash

The Athens community is rallying behind a little girl after she lost her mother in a car accident earlier this month.

Six-year-old Mia Landinger is now being raised by her grandma who unexpectedly had to bury her daughter after she was killed in a car wreck in Cullman County.

WAAY 31 talked with Mia's grandma about how she’s plan to make it through the holidays after this tragic loss.

“It’s really hard, and the holidays don’t make it any easier, but I try to put on a brave face for Mia," Debbie Dollar said. "You have to when you’ve got a little one.”

Debbie Dollar is now raising her six-year-old granddaughter Mia Landinger after her mother, April, was killed in a car accident two weeks ago.

“Nobody wants to bury a child," Dollar said. "If you have children, just keep them close. Make sure you tell them you love them. You can’t tell them that enough."

While Dollar says she was close to her daughter, she says Mia and April were inseparable.

“They were really close," Dollar said. "They would get in there on my bed and play ‘ABC Mouse’ and watch movies. They’d go to the mailbox and they’d go to the playground.”

But now, Mia will have to celebrate Christmas without her mom, which is why one man decided to help raise money for Christmas gifts.

“I thought about my daughter, who was about to turn five years old, and I thought about what it would be like if she didn’t have her mom, and what difficulties they’d be facing if her grandmother had to take care of her," Mark White said.

But Dollar says Mia is taking it better than expected.

“She said, ‘It’s okay, Nana, you’re going to take care of me.’”

And Dollar is hopeful that, with all the help they’ve gotten from the community, they’re going to be okay.

“We’ll just take one day at a time and trust the Lord to get me though it and help me," she said.

Mark White told WAAY 31 more than $3,000 has been raised to help buy Christmas gifts for Mia.

If you would like to donate, click here.