Community on edge after teen shot, killed in Decatur

A shooting investigation in Decatur is now a murder investigation, after the teenaged victim died from his injuries.

Decatur police identified the victim as 18-year-old Malachi McCray.

McCray died on Wednesday after he was found shot on Central Parkway early Tuesday morning.

WAAY 31 talked with folks who work close to where the shooting happened.

“I love everyone who comes into this store," Sarah Carney said. "I’m never scared here. It’s definitely my second home.”

Sarah Carney has been working at Crossroads Grocery on Central Parkway for three years, and she told WAAY 31 she’s never had to worry about crime.

“There’s always a cop here, I swear," she said.

So, when she heard Malachi McCray was shot and killed not far from her workplace, she was really shocked.

“It breaks my heart, honestly, to know that crime is happening here; because we have so many regular customers and we know them on such personal levels. I give them hugs and know about their lives," Carney said. "It’s so sad to know that’s happening around here.“

And she wasn’t the only person surprised by the news.

“I’m here back and forth every day. I stop here to get gas, and, obviously, I want to be safe," Shawn Metzgar said. "This does not seem like the type of area where something like that would happen.”

Shawn Metzgar was especially saddened when he heard the shooting victim was only 18 years old.

“I can understand the type of devastation that can have on a community and the family," he said. "It’s a sad, sad situation and I hope it never happens again.”

After the crime, Sarah Carney said she’s going to be more aware of her surroundings, but she wants to reassure those who visit her store that they have nothing to worry about.

“We want our customers to know we’re doing everything for y’all’s safety. We always have cops on standby. We have alarm systems," she said. "We want everyone to feel safe here. We are watching out for you guys.”

Decatur police told WAAY 31 they identified everyone who was involved in the incident, but they had no probable cause to arrest anyone.

The case will now go before a grand jury.