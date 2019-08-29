Community on edge after shooting near Limestone County elementary school

A Limestone County community is on edge after a shooting forced two schools to be put on lockdown.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a crossing guard at Cedar Hill Elementary School heard a gunshot this morning and called police.

WAAY 31 spoke with folks who work and live near the school about the scary incident.

“Same kind of town where people don’t lock their doors and leave the car running at the gas station," Courtney Russell said.

That’s how Russell describes where she lives. But Thursday morning, she got an usual message on her phone.

“My husband texted me and said ‘I just heard an ambulance go by.’”

Russell was getting ready to run some errands when she walked outside and saw something she'd never seen on her street before.

“A bunch of cop cars out there and crime scene tape," she said.

It wasn’t until WAAY 31 showed up that Russell learned what happened.

Both Cedar Hill Elementary School and Ardmore High School were placed on lockdown after the crossing guard at the elementary school heard a gunshot.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a man shot another man in the arm—not far from the school. It happened while parents were dropping their kids off.

“Kind of makes you scared of where you’re living now, because you don’t know who’s around you or what might happen," Jay Brown said.

Brown’s younger brother is a student at Cedar Hill Elementary School, but he was out sick on Thursday.

“I think it was a 'God thing.' He could’ve been there and gotten hurt himself," Brown said.

And Russell agreed that things could’ve been a lot worse.

“A couple of people on this street, they ride their bikes to the school every day, so a kid could’ve been shot," she said.

In the meantime, Russell told WAAY 31 her perspective of the neighborhood has changed.

“I told my husband ‘We need to go get some carrying permits and keep a gun if it’s going to be that crazy.’ Hopefully, nothing like that ever happens around here again," she said.

The man shot in the arm is expected to be okay.