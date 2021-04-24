Community mourning death of Rogers High School Principal Jamie Burks

Rogers High School Principal Jamie Burks died Saturday at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham.

He was 46 years old.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, and his parents.

"Jamie was a wonderful teacher and principal who was loved by the Greenhill Community, Rogers School, and the whole Lauderdale County School System. More importantly, he was a loving husband, father, son and Christian man," his Greenhill Funeral Home obituary includes.

Tributes to Burks began appearing on social media Saturday afternoon.

The family did not provide a cause of death in the obituary.

On Monday, about 150 people gathered in the Roger High School parking lot to take part in a prayer vigil to support Burks and his family. Some in attendance told WAAY 31 they were praying for Burks' health because he had been hospitalized.

Visitation is planned for Wednesday.

