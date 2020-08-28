Community members to give testimony to Huntsville Police Advisory Council about June protests

The public is getting another chance on Friday to give their testimony to the Huntsville Police Advisory Council about what happened during the June protests.

The June 5 protests have been a source of contention after police released tear gas on protesters for refusing to leave. Police have continued to stand by their actions.

The Huntsville Police Advisory Council says they are still in the fact-finding stage of their investigation.

This will be the second time they will let the public share their testimony on what happened that night. Each speaker did have to pre-register to avoid overcrowding inside. All slots have been filled.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. Each speaker will have 5 minutes each to speak to the council.

The council has also established a website to allow people to upload cell phone videos and pictures of that night. The website also allows people to submit comments on there for the council to review.

The public can view the listening session on the city's website and Facebook page. The council is still working on adding an additional date in September for interest groups and organizations to present to the council.