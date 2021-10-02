Colbert County community gathers in remembrance of Sgt. Nick Risner

Sheffield Police along with the Colbert County community are gathering at Vertillo Pizza and Grill, in remembrance of fallen police officer, Sgt. Nick Risner.

On Saturday Afternoon, Sheffield Police Department confirmed that Sgt. Risner passed away from his injuries, after being shot in Muscle Shoals on Friday afternoon.

Now, the community is gathering in remembrance of his life and service to his community.

Sgt. Risner served for 8+ years at the Sheffield Police Department.

There will be a vigil Saturday night at the Sheffield Police Department starting at 7 P.M.