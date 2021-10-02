Clear
BREAKING NEWS Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner dies from injuries after being shot in the line of duty Full Story

Colbert County community gathers in remembrance of Sgt. Nick Risner

There will be a vigil Saturday night at the Sheffield Police Department starting at 7 P.M.

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 2:54 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 3:51 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Sheffield Police along with the Colbert County community are gathering at Vertillo Pizza and Grill, in remembrance of fallen police officer, Sgt. Nick Risner. 

On Saturday Afternoon, Sheffield Police Department confirmed that Sgt. Risner passed away from his injuries, after being shot in Muscle Shoals on Friday afternoon. 

Now, the community is gathering in remembrance of his life and service to his community.

Sgt. Risner served for 8+ years at the Sheffield Police Department. 

There will be a vigil Saturday night at the Sheffield Police Department starting at 7 P.M.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events