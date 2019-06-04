Right now, the Rocket City is preparing to welcome home its very own spelling queen!
Erin Howard is one of eight 2019 spelling bee champions. She's a student at Mountain Gap School in Huntsville.
Howard is the first student from Huntsville to win the National Spelling Bee and only the second winner from Alabama. The community is invited to welcome Howard and her family home at Huntsville International Airport Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Community invited to welcome home spelling bee champ at Huntsville airport
- Spelling bee 'octo-champs' describe the night the 'dictionary lost'
- Huntsville’s Spelling Bee Champ Erin Howard visits Live with Kelly and Ryan
- Huntsville resident Erin Howard in National Spelling Bee finals
- Huntsville student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee
- Huntsville student named Scripps National Spelling Bee co-champion
- Wild card turns tables at National Spelling Bee
- Huntsville City Schools celebrating student's win at Scripps National Spelling Bee
- Finally! A lengthy dry spell
- Battle of the Region Champs
Scroll for more content...