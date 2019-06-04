Community invited to welcome home spelling bee champ at Huntsville airport

Right now, the Rocket City is preparing to welcome home its very own spelling queen!

Erin Howard is one of eight 2019 spelling bee champions. She's a student at Mountain Gap School in Huntsville.

Howard is the first student from Huntsville to win the National Spelling Bee and only the second winner from Alabama. The community is invited to welcome Howard and her family home at Huntsville International Airport Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m.