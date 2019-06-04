Clear

Community invited to welcome home spelling bee champ at Huntsville airport

Erin Howard Photo: Huntsville City Schools

The community is invited to welcome Howard and her family home at Huntsville International Airport Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m.

Right now, the Rocket City is preparing to welcome home its very own spelling queen!

Erin Howard is one of eight 2019 spelling bee champions. She's a student at Mountain Gap School in Huntsville.

Howard is the first student from Huntsville to win the National Spelling Bee and only the second winner from Alabama.

