Community invited to welcome Huntsville WWII veterans home from honor flight to Normandy

A group of local World War II veterans is coming back home to Huntsville on Monday after a trip to Normandy, France.
The group left last week with Forever Young Senior Veterans, where they visited the beaches of Normandy where they once fought. The group took the honor flight for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The group, Bearded Warriors, posted on Facebook asking for the community to come out to the Huntsville International Airport to welcome the veterans home.
The group is set to fly in around 10:45 p.m. You're asked to wear red, white and blue if you attend.
