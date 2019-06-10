Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after human skull found by hikers Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Community invited to welcome Huntsville WWII veterans home from honor flight to Normandy

You're asked to wear red, white and blue if you attend!

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A group of local World War II veterans is coming back home to Huntsville on Monday after a trip to Normandy, France.

The group left last week with Forever Young Senior Veterans, where they visited the beaches of Normandy where they once fought. The group took the honor flight for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The group, Bearded Warriors, posted on Facebook asking for the community to come out to the Huntsville International Airport to welcome the veterans home.

The group is set to fly in around 10:45 p.m. You're asked to wear red, white and blue if you attend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events