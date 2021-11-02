Community invited to free space event hosted by Lockheed Martin, Space Foundation

Hundreds of community members and students will have the opportunity to train like an astronaut and even learn from a former astronaut in a one-of-a-kind community event this week, courtesy of Lockheed Martin, the Space Foundation and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

The free, family-friendly community night is set for 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The event is a culmination of activities related to science, technology, engineering and math, with robotics demonstrations, hands-on activities and more.

Students and their families will hear from former astronaut Capt. Winston Scott, who spent 24 days in space on two shuttle missions. There will also be opportunities to learn about the Artemis mission, which aims to get humans back to the moon and on Mars.

To register for the event, click here. Registration includes access to the Davidson Center for Space Exploration at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.