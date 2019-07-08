Community searching for missing bull in Limestone County

The hunt is on for a wayward bull in Limestone County.

The sheriff's office tweeted a picture over the weekend of a bull found on Grigsby Ferry Road. Now, that bull has escaped its temporary home.

Steve Bauer, the man who was keeping the bull over the weekend, said it's pretty common for animals like cows and horses to get out. However, a bull getting loose is a bit out of the ordinary.

"They can go just about wherever they want to go, and if he wants to go through a fence, he'll just walk through it," Bauer said.

Bauer lives along Grigsby Ferry Road, where he raises cattle of his own. He said the sheriff's office asked him to house a bull over the weekend, until they could find its owner. The bull escaped before the owner could claim him.

"I came down Sunday morning just to check on the cows and the fence was tore up and he was gone again," he said

Bauer said they've been on the look out for the bull since his escape, but it won't be easy to find him. Animal control and the sheriff's office are involved in the search.

"The terrain out there is a little more rugged than a lot of places in the county, so it takes some time to obviously just not locate him, but to physically move him," Stephen Young from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said.

Bauer said the bull is gentle and neighbors shouldn't be worried. He said the bull may keep escaping for other reasons.

"This guy, he might be out looking for a girlfriend," he said.

The sheriff said the owner is in desperate search for his bull and plans to keep searching for him throughout the day until he finds him.

The sheriff's office says it can't dedicate all its resources to finding the bull. They are asking for people to call them and tell them where it is if they see it.