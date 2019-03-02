Community in Shoals Prepares for potential flooding

Right now, people in the Shoals are still recovering from the historic flooding that made its way into their homes last week.

"It's heartbreaking because stuff you don't even think about is destroyed and it's horrible," homeowner Carolyn Pate said.

Now, these same communities are facing another threat of flooding.

"I can't imagine it doing more damage," Pate said.

But, that's not stopping public work crews from trying to keep these homes safe. They've been working night and day to get water off of roads and out of people's homes. Now, they're preparing for Sunday.

"The water is going to rise. We are trying to do our best to control it," Muscle Shoals Public Works Director Butch Fleming said.

Fleming says crews are split into two teams. One team is monitoring the pumps removing water on the roads. The other is cleaning up problem areas as people who live here prepare for more rain.

Fleming says there are steps homeowners can take to prevent their homes from flooding.

"The homeowners got to realize the ditches and the gutters. Keep them clean and hooked up. Make sure water is getting away from your house because that will back up on you," Fleming said.

Fleming says he's never seen flooding get this bad. Seeing all the damage has been frustrating for him, but people who live here keep him going.

"This man over here has go 4 inches of water and puts his arm around me....That's tough," Fleming said holding back tears.

People impacted by the flooding say they appreciate all the help.

"I do praise god because I know something good is going to come out of this and I do feel blessed," Pate said.