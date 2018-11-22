Community hurts for family of woman murdered in Athens

A community is grieving for a family who lost a loved one only one day before Thanksgiving.

According to Athens Police, Sean Sutton is accused of killing his elderly mother, Emma Sutton.

Her body was found inside her home at Roberts Apartments on Malone Street.

WAAY 31 went out to the neighborhood and talked with those living nearby about what this means for the community and for Sutton’s family this holiday season.

Neighbors of the murdered woman told WAAY 31 the incident made them more grateful for the time they got to spend with their family on this holiday.

“I can’t imagine how you could hurt your parents," said Danielle Edmondson.

That was Edmondson’s reaction when she learned one of her neighbors was murdered, and that the neighbor’s son was the main suspect.

“For someone to do that to their mother, I think no one can really explain why they would do that to their biological mother," said another neighbor, Joseph Campbell. "Someone that cared for you and brought you into this world. I really have no explanation for that.”

According to Athens Police, the body of 79-year-old Emma Sutton was found inside her home the day before Thanksgiving. Her son, Sean Sutton, was arrested shortly after.

Many neighbors said it’s hard to believe the crime happened in their neighborhood, and so close to the holidays. They say they’re keeping the affected family in their thoughts and prayers.

“I know it’s going to be rough for them, being the holiday season," Campbell said. "People don’t expect this and they don’t deserve this, not right before the holidays.”

“It’s awful what the family must be going through, because it was right before Thanksgiving," Edmondson added. "All of our prayers and love go out to them.”

In the meantime, Campbell says he’s going to be more aware of his surroundings.

“It just lets you know that you’ve just always got to keep your guard up, as far as having children and being a family man, being in a situation and a neighborhood where anything’s liable to happen at any given time," he said. "Protect your kids, protect yourself.”

It’s unclear at this time what the motive was behind the murder, but this is an ongoing investigation and we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

Sean Sutton is currently being held in the Limestone County jail.