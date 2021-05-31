Community honors fallen service members in Decatur Memorial Day ceremony

Hundreds of flags were set up across Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This Memorial Day, they held a service in order to remember them.

"Freedom has a price and they paid that price," Mayor Sam Heflin of Priceville said. "We never want to forget that sacrifice."

It was an emotional Memorial Day ceremony as people from the community gathered in honor of those who lost their lives while serving our country.

"The way we do things and live. It's because of them. You know they gave us our freedom and they still are. We need to honor them and keep doing that," Melissa Murphy said.

Among the crowd of more than a hundred people were a group of Gold Star mothers. They laid wreaths in honor of their sons who died while serving.

"It's like I have this heavy load. This heavy sorrow of losing Josh," Darlene Rath said.

Her son Joshua died in a blast in 2009. She says she's thankful for the community because it helps lift that heavy load and sorrow of losing her son.

"I feel the love. I feel the gratitude," Rath said.

She adds that Memorial Day should also be a day for celebrating!

"My son. He wouldn't want me moping around today," Rath explained.

She hopes everyone is able to enjoy the freedoms they're able to have because of her son's and other military members' sacrifice.

"It's because of them that we can do all this. It's a great way to celebrate. We're celebrating that they gave us the freedoms we have," Rath said.

There were other presentations during the ceremony in honor of those who never returned from the war and the Morgan County veterans who passed away last year.