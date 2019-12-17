Community helps pick up the pieces after tornado destroys Madison County home

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado damaged several homes near the Monrovia area off Douglass Road in Madison.

We were there as neighbors worked to pick up the damage left behind.

"It got really foggy and I could feel the pressure change, because I could feel the pressure on my eardrums change. That's when I slammed the door closed and yelled at my wife, 'Get into the bathroom,'" said David Wazele.

The Wazeles waited out the storm Monday evening in the bathroom not expecting the damage to be anything near what David Wazele saw next.

"I went up to go to the attic and I could hear water raining and I could see sky, and I thought 'Okay, we lost more than a few shingles,'" said Wazele.

The roof is mostly gone, ripped away by high winds. Inside the home, Wazele says there is more damage. He says the community support has been constant.

"I'm trying to move things and then all the sudden, hey, everybody's here," said Wazele.

In the hours following the storm, Madison firefighters, members of his church and more helped put a tarp on part of the roof and move what they could to keep it as dry as possible. The Wazele family is moving forward with a positive attitude.

"I'm just treating this like another move from when I was in the military. We'll just move for a little bit and come back," said Wazele.