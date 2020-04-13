Community helps in Boaz after Sunday night's storm

Homeowners and business owners across Sand Mountain spent the day cleaning up.

This was the scene from the WAAY-31 Skytracker high above Boaz.

You can see the damage caused when another round of powerful storms ripped through North Alabama.

WAAY-31 spoke with the Pastor at Whitesboro Baptist Church where people are coming together to pick up the pieces.

The damage here in Boaz is extensive but Whitesboro Baptist Church decided to lighten the mood by coming and bringing out food for those in the community who need it after Sunday night's storm.

"We come bringing our trailer up and come and see the damage, I couldn't believe it. I've lived here all my life and I've never seen this kind of stuff here," said Pastor Alan Hallmark.

Pastor Alan Hallmak told WAAY-31 they bought a trailer to use for disaster relief years ago.

On Monday morning, he was proud to serve people in need.

He told us the church fed more 200 people in two hours.

"We've had community folks stuff. They've brought supplies, they've brought drinks, they've brought ice," said Pastor Hallmark.

In Boaz, strong winds destroyed homes and damaged almost everything in sight on Sunday night.

Hallmark said while he’s not a first responder...what he does is just as needed... especially when people are without power and can’t get a hot meal.

"We just load up and go where it's happening at and we just go to cooking because folks need to eat," he said.

The pastor at Whitesboro Church told us they will be here throughout the week helping anyone and everyone who may need it... All free of charge.

The group will be out from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the rest of the week.