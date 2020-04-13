Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Community helps in Boaz after Sunday night's storm

The Whitesboro Baptist Church is handing out hot meals and snacks for those in need.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 8:33 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Homeowners and business owners across Sand Mountain spent the day cleaning up.

This was the scene from the WAAY-31 Skytracker high above Boaz.

You can see the damage caused when another round of powerful storms ripped through North Alabama.

WAAY-31 spoke with the Pastor at Whitesboro Baptist Church where people are coming together to pick up the pieces.

The damage here in Boaz is extensive but Whitesboro Baptist Church decided to lighten the mood by coming and bringing out food for those in the community who need it after Sunday night's storm.

"We come bringing our trailer up and come and see the damage, I couldn't believe it. I've lived here all my life and I've never seen this kind of stuff here," said Pastor Alan Hallmark.

Pastor Alan Hallmak told WAAY-31 they bought a trailer to use for disaster relief years ago.

On Monday morning, he was proud to serve people in need.

He told us the church fed more 200 people in two hours.

"We've had community folks stuff. They've brought supplies, they've brought drinks, they've brought ice," said Pastor Hallmark.

In Boaz, strong winds destroyed homes and damaged almost everything in sight on Sunday night.

Hallmark said while he’s not a first responder...what he does is just as needed... especially when people are without power and can’t get a hot meal.

"We just load up and go where it's happening at and we just go to cooking because folks need to eat," he said.

The pastor at Whitesboro Church told us they will be here throughout the week helping anyone and everyone who may need it... All free of charge.

The group will be out from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the rest of the week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3734

Reported Deaths: 99
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson61215
Mobile46817
Lee2508
Shelby2305
Chambers2128
Madison1873
Montgomery1355
Tuscaloosa1210
Marshall1022
Tallapoosa1015
Walker840
Etowah777
Baldwin721
Calhoun610
Marion564
Houston471
St. Clair430
Morgan420
Randolph404
Cullman391
Talladega381
Limestone370
Coffee360
Elmore350
Chilton330
Wilcox310
DeKalb270
Russell270
Jackson262
Pickens230
Marengo221
Lauderdale224
Sumter210
Pike210
Autauga191
Clarke190
Greene180
Coosa180
Bibb170
Hale150
Lowndes150
Macon151
Dallas140
Blount140
Clay140
Covington130
Henry130
Dale120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Barbour100
Franklin100
Colbert101
Choctaw100
Cherokee90
Lamar80
Lawrence80
Butler80
Escambia80
Monroe71
Perry60
Bullock50
Conecuh50
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
Huntsville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events