Community helping former Bassmaster Elite Series pro hospitalized after serious wreck

The family of former Bassmaster Elite Series Angler, Derek Remitz, spoke with WAAY 31 for the first time a week after Derek was involved in a serious wreck in Jackson County.

The wreck happened happened on county road 114. Derek was rushed to Huntsville Hospital where he's had 2 surgeries. One of which repaired broken ribs.

Right now, Derek's family said he's still in the intensive care unit. They said he's doing well, but when the wreck first happened they didn't know if he was going to live or die.

The Remitz family found out Derek had been in the serious car crash at 1:30 a.m. last Saturday. They immediately booked flights not knowing the outcome, "all i could do was cry and cry. I was uncontrollably crying to think that my son may not make it," said Derek's Mom Judy Remitz.

Derek lives in Grant Alabama and previously competed in the Bassmaster Elite Series. Following the wreck his family said the entire fishing communita, and even people outside of the community, have shown support for him, "I knew Derek had friends, but didn't know the extent of friendship that he had. Because of this accident we've been touched by so many people reaching out," said his Dad Steve Remitz.

Derek's family set up a gofundme page after the crash and in the first 5 days it raised over $18,000, "he'll obviously be out of work for a little while, so hopefully that can kind of supplement his income while he's out of work with house payments and groceries and all the day to day living expenses," said Darci Laffin.

The Remitz family said all of the love, prayers, and support from the area is lifting them up in this challenging time, "we're originally from Minnesota and I feel like I have a family in Alabama now," said Laffin.

The Remitz family said they don't know how long Derek will be in the hospital, but they are confident he will eventually get back to full strength.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Alabama State Troopers Friday to find out if they have completed their investigation into the wreck, but we did not get a response.