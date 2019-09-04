Community helping firefighters who responded to Elkmont murder scene

A community is preparing to help firefighters who responded to the Elkmont house where a teen is accused of killing his family members.

Elkmont volunteer firefighters responded to the scene late Monday night where five family members were killed. Pastors and counselors will be coming to the volunteer fire department to hold a briefing, giving firefighters a chance to talk about what happened in a healthy manner.

Reverend Thomas Porter is a pastor at the Elkmont United Methodist Church. He said conversation, asking for help and guidance can go a long way.

"The Sisk family was probably not any different than any family around, but there was something going on that needed to be dealt with or talked about," he said.

Reverend Porter says the community wants to help those who worked the tragic scene.

"From my understanding, it is bring the first responders together so that they can talk about what they experienced and share with each other and open up that conversation," he said.

On Thursday, Reverend Porter says a post-event briefing will be held at the volunteer fire department. The goal is to bring important resources, such as pastors and counselors, to firefighters who may need someone to talk to.

"When somebody experiences a stress experience like that and they begin to hold it in, it comes out later on," he said.

These briefings are not brand new to first responders and some have been held after deadly car wrecks.

WAAY 31 reached out to the volunteer fire department but did not receive a response. The entire building was locked and closed on Wednesday.