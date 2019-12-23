Community gathers to mourn loss of DeKalb County family after fire kills five

Hundreds of family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the loss of five DeKalb County family members who died in a fire off Highway 75 in Flat Rock.

The Thursday morning fire happened in a mobile home. Investigators say they believe it was started inside the home, but haven't told us why or how.

"It was sad,” said Freddy Ramsey.

We talked with Ramsey just before he headed to the memorial service for his neighbors killed in a mobile home fire.

“I know these people and it was sad. These people would do anything do you. They’re just real good people," said Ramsey.

Ramsey lives just across the road from the family. He says the kids were almost like his own.

'They used to come over to the house over across the road and use the phone, if we were eating supper, they would sit down and eat with us.”

He says it was important for him to attend the memorial service tonight - to show his support for the family. The family leaves behind Kayla Jackson's two older children, who were safe at school when the fire started.

The fire is being investigated by the Alabama State Fire Marshal, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, and Jacksonville State University's department of applied forensic sciences.