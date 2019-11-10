Community gathers to discuss issues with criminal justice system

Dozens of people gathered on Saturday to discuss their issues with the criminal justice system.

This comes during a time of high tensions after Madison Police shot and killed Dana Fletcher outside a gym two weeks ago. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said evidence they reviewed showed that Fletcher pointed a gun at officers before he was shot.

"This is beyond Huntsville and Madison," Peter Proctor Jr. said.

"There are racist ideologies, racist laws, racist policies that continue to move an agenda of exclusion," event organizer Stephanie Strong said.

Faith In Action Alabama wants to make a change in those laws and policies.

On Saturday morning, they held a meeting to share stories from the community about the injustice they've seen in their lives.

"Back home, my brother was shot in our backyard," one of the speakers said.

Several other stories were shared at the reunion. When the floor opened up for questions, the first thing that was asked related to the Madison Police shooting investigation. Many related to the incident as a freshly, opened wound in the community.

"This is not new! There has always been a very tumultuous relationship between communities of color and law enforcement. We have to fix that," Strong said.

Faith In Action Alabama says their work is not tied directly to the Madison shooting investigation. Still, the event organizer says the pain that it's causing only makes them work that much harder to demand for answers and change.

"We have a voice and we have a powerful voice! Our work at Faith In Action Alabama is to wield enough power to make structural change," she said.

Many at the meeting says they want the body camera footage of the shooting incident released by the city of Madison. On Monday, a protest calling for that footage and the 911 call will be held outside of Madison mayor's home. The Madison County District Attorney's Office is now reviewing the evidence in the case to determine what the next steps will be.