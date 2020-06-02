Community gathers in peaceful protest at Colbert County Courthouse

We're hearing from protesters in Colbert County after many gathered at the courthouse, following the Minnesota killing of George Floyd.

As of Tuesday morning, there is no word on whether another protest will be held in Colbert County.

At the protest Monday night, people took turns at the podium. Speakers explained that racial injustice is a problem throughout the country, even in Colbert County.

"I feel like it's simple enough. Black lives matter. We are here in solidarity because we love our black friends, our black family, our black community, and we're here to support their voices," said protester, Mir Murray.

Organizers say the rally was intended to express the public's anger in a positive way. There was no damage or violence at the Tuscumbia protest.