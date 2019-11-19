Community fighting to save R.A. Hubbard High School in Lawrence County

A Lawrence County community plans to fight to keep its school’s doors open and thriving.

On Tuesday night, parents packed R.A. Hubbard High School for a community meeting to discuss options after it was listed on the failing schools list. There’s also concern about the school’s low enrollment numbers.

Parents said they love the school, and so do their children, so they’re not letting it go down without a fight.

“Memories, that we’ll never get back, memories," Lawanda Watkins, a parent, said.

Watkins is one of the many parents who have been at every community meeting the school district has held in the last two months She told me she graduated from R.A. Hubbard and her daughter attends the school now, so it means a lot to her family

“My daughter loves it here," she said.

The superintendent of Lawrence County Schools, Jon Bret Smith, said the community meetings were held to let parents know the options after the school was listed as a failing school.

"We have to explain or we need to explain the options for those students that will be at R.A. Hubbard next year and what all the Alabama Accountability Act means since they were designated in the bottom 6 percent of schools in Alabama," Smith said.

Those options will be mailed to parents by the end of this semester Parents will check off if they want their child to stay at the school, transfer to another school in the district or outside of it or send their child to a private school.

Because enrollment numbers are so low already, more students leaving could potentially lead to them having to close their doors.

People in the community who WAAY 31 talked with believe the school is failing is because it’s not being funded like the other schools in the district.

“If the school had the same amenities that the other schools have we’d never have this problem," Jan Turnbore, the president of the Lawrence County NAACP, said

Something Smith says isn’t true.

“The numbers actually show that R.A. hubbard is funded at least significantly more than most any other school in the county," he said.

People in the community say the board of education is not doing enough to save the school, something they expressed at the meeting Tuesday night.

“Fight, stand behind us, you supposed to be a leader fight with us," Watkins said.

The NAACP president says this is the only predominantly black school in Lawrence County, which is just one of the reasons his organization got involved in the fight to save it.