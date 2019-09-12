Emergency Management listening to concerns of people in Jackson County

Emergency Management is listening to the concerns of people in Jackson County. They've had a lot to deal with lately, from tornadoes to a Hepatitis A outbreak.

"You never know what God's going to do or the weather's going to predict," said Michael Jarmon, a Scottsboro resident.

That's exactly why the director of Jackson County's Emergency Management Agency met with law enforcement, health care and business leaders from across the state.

"That's why we sit here and ask those types of question. What affects your community? What affects your municipality? Your industry?" said Felix Jackson, the director of the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.

In recent months, Jackson County has dealt with tornadoes, flooding, earthquakes, a train derailment, fish kills and Hepatitis A. People we talked with said their main concern is tornadoes.

"I think they need to have more tornado shelters," said Jarmon.

Jarmon may get what he's asking for. The county is in the process of applying for grants to set up more.

When it comes to Hepatitis A, state health officials say their investigation started in Jackson County back in November. Since then, 9,500 vaccines have been given out by the health department. The most recent numbers show there have been 142 cases statewide.

State environmentalists also gave an update on the recent fish kill at Crow Creek. They said algae depleted the water's oxygen. Right now, oxygen levels are still too low for fish life. They say the issue should be solved during the next big rain.

The main objective of Thursday's meeting is opening lines of communication, so the county and state can efficiently tackle the worst-case scenario.

"It's all in mitigation, to lessen the blow, to saves lives, what we have to do," said Jackson.