Community donates blood for Florida toddler with cancer

The Huntsville Islamic Center and LifeSouth Blood Center collected donations trying to find a match for a two-year-old in Florida in need of rare blood.

Zainab Mughal has neuroblastoma. On top of that she has a blood disorder where she's missing an antigen in her blood called "Indian B". This means she can only receive blood donations from people of the same descent as her and only four percent of people have this mutation. That's why the Huntsville Islamic Center rushed to put together a blood drive to help find a donor for the toddler.

"It's very important that, you know, we know what blood group we have in the community so that we can help others when they need it," said chairperson Lasker Lasker.

One man who came to donate said as soon as he heard little Zainab's story he knew he had to do something.

"Well to save a life for that two-year-old little girl. My heart goes out for her. Really. I mean, just, it's really important for me," said Gabriel Hammami.

The bags of blood in the bus are labeled "Baby Z" with hopes that at least one of the donations will be a perfect match. Lasker said that's why the community came together today.

"Everybody's excited and they feel like thankfully we, or if individual person, can meet the blood group they will feel very blessed."

If you weren't able to donate today Lifesouth said you can come to their office and make a donation there.

So far only three people, two in the United States and one in the United Kingdom, have been a match for the toddler.