Community devasted as Florence nurse dies of coronavirus; firefighter husband also battling virus

The Shoals community is mourning after a nurse has died of coronavirus while her firefighter husband continues to battle the virus.

Rebecca Haddock died at a hospital in Tennessee Friday after being transported Thursday night. She was a beloved nurse at the North Alabama Medical Center.



This photo of Rebecca and Brandon Haddock was posted to a GoFundMe page for Rebecca Haddock created by Gabi Howard This photo of Rebecca and Brandon Haddock was posted to a GoFundMe page for Rebecca Haddock created by Gabi Howard

Haddock's husband, Brandon, is also at NAMC fighting the virus but he's doing better, according to his co-workers at the Florence Fire Department.

The family have two little boys ages 8 and 4.

Haddock's friends described her as a mom who went above and beyond for her boys. A loving wife to her husband, too, and a nurse's nurse where she worked.

Her friend, Cindy Mitchell, said Haddock was their leader, someone they all looked up to.

"Very much a hands-on mama and so involved in her little boys' lives, and I just hope everybody knows that and sees that we're all vulnerable to this disease," said Mitchell.

Mitchell worked with Rebecca Haddock in Florence since 2013, until she left over the summer to take a job with another hospital. Mitchell said she and Rebecca still talked regularly. She said they were more than coworkers. They were friends.

"We spend more time with each other at work than we do with our families. We spend 12 plus hours a day with each other dealing with things that unless your a nurse you can't imagine," said Mitchell.

That bond and sisterhood of being a nurse is something Mitchell said can't be broken, but losing her friend to a virus she and others have been fighting, a virus Rebecca fought, still causes an unimaginable pain.

"We're all human as nurses and we are on the frontlines and we are called heroes, but we don't look at ourselves like heroes. We are very much not heroes. If we were heroes, we wouldn't be sick," said Mitchell.

Thursday night, Mitchell and other nurses gathered in the parking lot of NAMC to pray for Rebecca as she was being transported to Tennessee. Mitchell said they wanted to show love for Rebecca and her family.

"We needed to be together, Brandon needed to know he's not alone in this fight, her mom needed to know she's not alone in this fight, and that we were all here for Rebecca and we love her," said Mitchell.

Many people praying for the Haddock family. Rebecca's husband relayed a message through one of his supervisors asking that people lift all frontline workers up in prayer.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. You can find more information on that HERE