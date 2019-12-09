Community continues to show support for fallen Huntsville police officer

A city in mourning. A career police officer with North Alabama law enforcement ties was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Billy Clardy III was killed on Friday. The decorated veteran served in Fayetteville, Tennessee and Limestone County before coming to Huntsville police in 2005.

There is an outpouring of support from the community for Officer Clardy III and his family. Outside of the Fallen Officer's Memorial at the Huntsville Police Department, there are dozens of flowers and candles left by people paying their respects. And on Sunday, hundreds of people came to the memorial for a candlelight vigil to honor Clardy's life.

We talked to people at the vigil who told us how important it is to be strong for Clardy's family and the police department. They also said the community as a whole needs to stick together.

"We all need to be together. Not only at this time, but throughout the year... Everyday of our lives because it's important. We shouldn't be angry at everybody," said Mark Kershaw who attended the vigil.

STAC Agent Clardy's father was a Huntsville police officer who also died in the line of duty in 1978. Clardy's name will be placed on a memorialized brick at the Fallen Officer's Memorial right next to his dad.

Clardy will be laid to rest on Tuesday, December 10th. A public viewing will be at Mayfair Church of Christ from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with services to follow.