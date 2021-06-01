Video of officer stomping on man's leg sparks call for transparency

Several organizations, city leaders and the mother of Kemontae Hobbs are seeking transparency from the Huntsville Police Department.

An officer was caught on video stomping on Hobb' leg during an arrest Sunday night. Days after the video went viral, Huntsville Police released a full statement, insisting the incident is under review.

"He was like beating my child, like literally kicking his leg," Hayes said.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a bystander inside MAPCO noticed police attempting to arrest Hobbs. That is when Bruce Turner pulled out his phone and started streaming live.

According to Huntsville Police, a store employee called 911 on Hobbs. When the initial officer on responded, Hobbs was non-complaint. That is when back up came in.

It was the moment an officer yelled, 'stop resisting', while stomping on Hobbs' leg several times that terrified his mother.

"I immediately got up and went to the police station, you know what I'm saying and told them what was going on," Hayes said.

Hobbs was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and obstructing government operations. With help from the non-profit Huntsville bail fund, he would be released a day later.

"I felt frustrated, I felt ashamed," Tahirih Osborne, president of Huntsville Bail Fund said.

Osborne said she came across the video shortly after it was posted. The group immediately worked to identify Hobbs and raise money for his bail.

She is concerned the police department will not remain transparent.

"We don't know if there is discipline, we don't know if people lose their jobs," Osborne said. "We're not at all a part of that process."

Her concern is shared among city leaders, including District 2 Councilwoman, Frances Akridge.

"What time is it? 3:30? 3 o'clock? all we've heard from the police department is we're looking into it," Akridge said.

Akridge believes the video displays an obvious use of excessive force from that one officer.

"I hate to even repeat it, but stomping on somebody's leg, especially starting with their knee cap is uncalled for," Akridge said.

Councilman Devyn Keith also called the use of force excessive. He said on a post on social media he is working to meet with the department.

Now the family is taking the first steps towards legal action by hiring Attorney Martin Weinberg. Weinberg said they are seeking more videos from MAPCO and HPD so they can fully understand what happened Sunday night.

"From what we've seen, it's not appropriate, it's excessive use of force and we want change in Huntsville on a number of levels." Weinburg said.

Weinburg and Hobbs' mother discussed Kamontae's mental health struggled. They said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is seeking help. As far as his physical health, he has seen a doctor and his leg is okay.