Community concerned after Huntsville massage parlor shut down by state

WAAY 31 worked to learn more about a Huntsville massage parlor that was shut down.

Mei Massage is in a shopping center on University Drive about a mile from Slaughter Road.

The Alabama Board of Massage Therapy says the business was providing sexual services, and using unlicensed workers.

Lucas Paudry, lives in Madison, and has never been to Mei Massage, but he heard about the sudden closure on the news.

"I feel like that's something they should be licensed for, and the fact that they weren't that's shocking," he said.

The Alabama Board of Massage Therapy says the business was already on probation for having employees live on site, and posting ads on a website known for prostitution. The board claims an undercover inspector was touched and fondled during a sting this month, so the board yanked the business's license.

Customers stopping by on Friday, didn't want to go on camera, but said they were shocked by the closure..

Paudry told me he's concerned for any customers who came in for a massage and were inappropriately touched.

“Personally, I think it’s just a violation of a lot of customers’ trust," he said.

Huntsville Police said they are not a part of the investigation. The Attorney General's office said it doesn't comment on the possibility of investigations.

Paudry said if the allegations are true, he hopes the owner is held accountable.

“The owner should definitely be held responsible if the owner is the one telling employees to offer such services," he said.

WAAY 31 is still working to learn if the owner, Bing Ji, is facing any criminal charges, and where he and his employees are.

The massage board can shut down a business by pulling its license.

It scheduled a hearing for Jan. 10 in Montgomery.