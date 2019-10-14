Community comes together to help family of Cullman County children found dead

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office says it plans to charge the mother of two children found dead in a home on Saturday.

While deputies investigate, school officials tell WAAY 31 the community is coming together to help family members and the siblings left behind.

"Today was rough. It was an emotional day. It was a lot of kids trying to make sense of something very senseless," the principal of Parkside School, Richard Orr, said.

On Monday at Parkside School in Cullman County, two empty desks served as a reminder of the tragedy that took the lives of the two brothers, ages nine and three.

"I think our Sheriff Matt Gentry said it best...It's just evil," Orr said.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office hasn't released the names of the family members involved, but officials say they plan to file charges against the mother of the boys.

The principal at Parkside School says the children in the family are model students.

"Respectful, polite, sweet as can be," Orr said.

The boys leave behind an older sister, a sixth grader at Parkside. Orr says as soon as word spread, he received call after call from people asking how they can help.

"We got a chance to meet with the sixth grade student and her aunt yesterday and asked, 'What do you need?' They said financially, they just can't afford the funerals," Orr said.

The two funerals will cost the family more than $10,000, so Parkside School is stepping in to help.

"We're just trying to facilitate for people who want to help out but don't know how to, and also help the family out," Orr said.

If you'd like to donate, you can bring your checks to Parkside School's front office. Checks can be made payable to the Albertville Funeral Home.

Extra counselors will be available this week for students at Parkside School. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 it will release more information on Tuesday at a news conference at 2 p.m.