Community supporting family of man killed in Huntsville motorcycle wreck

The family of the man who died in a motorcycle accident in Huntsville spoke with WAAY 31 for the first time Thursday night. 50 year old John Maynard died when a car pulled out in front of him on Meridian Street at the intersection with Chase Road. Now, people in the community are coming together to support his family.

The Maynard's are a blended family. Even though his daughter Tiana wasn't his biological daughter, she said he raised her for 14 years as one of his own, "I always knew in the back of my mind that he was my step dad, but he never felt that way for me," said Tiana Soloman.

On Wednesday, Tiana and her brother Dakota graduated from Hazel Green High School, "it was very exciting and happy, but it was also kind of hard to look up in the stand and see my whole family there and him not present," said Soloman.

John's family will remember him, in part, for his giving ways, "he would do lots of things for other people, like if they ever needed anything he would be there to go help them," said Soloman.

The community is now coming together to help his family instead.

Tiffany Brewer owns DJ's Pizza Kitchen in Madison County. After retiring from his job with the City of Huntsville John worked part time at the restaurant to help out his long time friend Tiffany, "I not only lost a great employee, but I lost a very good friend and I just wanted to do what I could to help my family," said Brewer.

She's helping by throwing a benefit in his honor to raise money for John's family.

John's wife Jennifer told WAAY 31 funeral bills are piling up, because the driver who pulled out in front of John did not have insurance. The family is now relying on just her income as a teacher, "my parents raised 4 different children and my brother and I will be going to school soon," said Soloman.

On top of remembering all of the good things John did for other people, his family told WAAY 31 they will also remember how funny and beloved he was.

The memorial benefit for John will be at DJ's Pizza Kitchen on June 2nd. Tickets are $10. Brewer told WAAY 31 people should buy tickets beforehand, so they know how much food to make.