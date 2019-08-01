Community comes together to mourn death of 14 year old

A community in Limestone County came together Thursday night to mourn the death of a Clements High School student. 14 year old Addie Baker died Wednesday during a rollover accident involving a utility vehicle on Blackburn Road.

Over a hundred people came to the football field at Clements High School to mourn with Addie Baker's family. She would have started as a freshman there on Monday. Her close friends told WAAY 31 the number of people who came out shows how many people in the community loved her.

Baker was part of a traveling softball team. She wore the number one and was beloved by her teammates. While tears filled the eyes of her teammates at the vigil thei thoughts went to back to all the joy she brought to their team, "She would always just be there smiling and laughing. Just a light. Just a little ray of sunshine," said teammate Deann Motquin.

"She always cared for everybody. If you got hurt she would say, 'are you okay?' she always smiled too. Even if she made an error," said teammate Savanna Shaw.

The team have many fond memories of her during their 3 years as teammates, but one memory stands out the most. Its starts with Baker playing right field, "our coach calls time and addie starts running in and all of a sudden she's like flinching and she goes, 'coach, coach, there's a bug in my windshield,'" said Motquin.

Her team told WAAY 31 those were the types of memories they shared with Baker's family during the vigil when many people went up to hug her loved ones.

Her team said if they could say one last thing to Baker it would be what they said to her every time they said goodbye, "I love you," said Motquin.

Team will be wearing her number on their jersey's above their hearts from now on.

The Limestone County School District said extra counselors will be at the school when students start on Monday.