Community comes together to help survivors, remember victims of Jackson Co. dock fire

Two brothers who once lived on the dock are renaming their boat to remember the victims. Their boat sank back in July and right now they're working to fix it. Before they moved, he says the victims including including Annette Miles, and her 5 kids were like their family.
"We're going to do it in memory of dock b and all our friends and hopefully one day when we build back, the boat will be over there again," said Andrew Utech.
One of the brothers will also be performing in a concert to raise money for the victims. That concert is February 21st here in Scottsboro at Collins Elementary.
The American Red Cross is stepping in to help by offering counseling services. Counselors say this is the most family-oriented camp ground they've been too. Counseling services are available to anyone involved including survivors, first responders, and those helping clean-up. Red cross volunteers are going door to door to see if anyone wants their services.
“They're still in major shock, so a lot of them are not ready to talk. Not at all, and we told them we are here when you're ready. And that's all you can say. They just don't have words to tell you what they are going through," said Marguerite Adams.
A news conference is set to be held at 10:30AM at the Jackson County Park.
