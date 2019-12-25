Community comes together for Annual Christmas Meal in Fort Payne

Christmas is a time for family and friends to get together to share a meal.

For some, who can't afford all the trimmings, the Fort Payne community is there to help.

A Christmas meal is a staple for some.

But for others, who may not be so fortunate, they come here to the annual Community Christmas Dinner in Fort Payne.

Heather Higgins says four generations of her family came together to share Wednesday's special meal.

"We kinda do a dinner at home sometimes on Christmas Eve if we can afford it, but most of the time we come here," said Heather Higgins, who attended dinner.

Many in the community are thankful for the dinner because without it, they would not have a meal this Christmas at all.

"A lot of us are either homeless, don't have others to care for them, some of the elderly would probably be hungry," said Mary Mallard, who attended dinner.

Volunteers prepare about 250 to 300 meals for the community and all of this is paid for by donations.

Higgins says for her family, this meal is a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

"It's not about the money, it's not about the presents, it's about family being together and sharing our love and being able to spend time together," said Heather Higgins, who attended dinner.

If you would like to donate, you can send monetary donations to:

Christmas Community Dinner, attn. Ronnie Warren

200 Gault Ave S #1, Fort Payne, AL 35967