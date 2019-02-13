Oakland community collecting donations for child and grandmother displaced by house fire

The Oakland community is coming together to help a grandmother and five-year-old girl get back on their feet after a house fire.

Debra Smith is battling breast cancer and raising her great granddaughter, Trinity Russell. Last week, their home on Lauderdale County Road 14 caught fire, and they luckily made it out.

"I said we've got to get out of the house, and I unlocked the door and got her out," said Debra Smith. "We came out with the clothes on our back, literally, and that was all."

It took five volunteer fire departments to put the fire out that left the family with nothing, including Trinity's beloved barbies. We asked her what her favorite toy was.

"It was my barbie dream house," said Trinity.

In an effort to help, the Oakland Cafe teamed up with the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department to collect barbie and clothing donations for Smith and Trinity. So far, they have a few donations at the cafe.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," said an Oakland Cafe waitress, Heather Parrish. She said a little girl who lives across from the cafe heard about Trinity losing her barbies and donated her own to help.

"It was really heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time to see a little girl who is roughly 8 years old to have that much of a heart," said Parrish.

Smith said she and Trinity are staying with their family friend, Sonjia Montgomery, until they get back on their feet. Smith said if it wasn't for Montgomery and the community, she doesn't know where her and Trinity would be, after losing their home.

"It proves to me that God is still in control, and he blesses us everyday," said Smith.

Oakland Cafe will be collecting donations until Friday. Trinity wears 5/6 in girls size clothing for pants and tops. Her shoe size is 1 1/2 to size 2 in girls shoes. Debra smith wears XL-2X in shirts, 16-20 in pants and wears size 7 1/2 in women's shoes.