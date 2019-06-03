New community center making its debut in Madison County

A huge community center is making its debut in Madison County.
The Madison Crossroads Community Center is a 32,000-square-foot facility. It features two gyms that can be used for basketball, volleyball and pickle-ball.
There's also a walking track and conference room, something people in the community say they desperately need.
