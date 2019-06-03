Clear

New community center making its debut in Madison County

The Madison Crossroads Community Center is a 32,000-square-foot facility.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 8:10 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

A huge community center is making its debut in Madison County.

The Madison Crossroads Community Center is a 32,000-square-foot facility. It features two gyms that can be used for basketball, volleyball and pickle-ball. 

There's also a walking track and conference room, something people in the community say they desperately need.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events