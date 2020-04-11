Clear
Community celebrates Town Creek tornado survivor with parade

Community members drove by with signs, wishing Landen a happy birthday Saturday.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

While a lot of events are canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, the support for one kid from Town Creek is not. 

Landen Godsey was critically injured by a tornado in Town Creek and is turning 9. In order to celebrate his birthday, while practicing social distancing, the entire community throughout Lawrence County threw him his own parade Saturday. 

He has been back home in Courtland since last month. As a way to wish him a happy birthday, and show support for him during his recovery, people throughout the area drove by, holding up signs and even sporting 'Landen Strong' shirts. 

Landen lost his parents last December. He shares his birthday with his father. While his family said it is a bittersweet birthday, moments like today are what keeps them thankful. 

