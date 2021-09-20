Ardmore begins repairs, cleanup after flood damage from weekend rain

One community is Ardmore is still dealing with flooding issues after heavy rain from over the weekend.

People in the community told me it was completely shocking to see how much flooding there was and are hoping the additional rain expected doesn't cause more damage.

Barnes Road remained down to one lane Monday because the flooding caused a washout.

The Limestone County Commissioner for District 1 says there is no set timeline for when the road will be fixed, but hopes to have it done by the end of the week.

Much of the flooding has receded, but homeowners yards were still damp with water still standing. One person WAAY 31 spoke to said his car was damaged from the flooding, but says it could've been much worse.

"I feel for the people that lost more than what I did, I mean I'm just out a few days with my car but the people with home damage I can't image," Wesley Brown, who lives in Ardmore, said.

With more rain expected, people in the community said they're keeping their eye closely on weather conditions .