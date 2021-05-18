Community activists urge Florence City Council members to move Confederate monument

Community activists in Florence are making another push to move the Confederate monument currently outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Project Say Something wants to relocate it to the Florence City Cemetery.

After months of contacting the mayor, the organization urged people to speak up at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The founder of Project Say Something, Camille Bennett, says the goal was to "show up yet again, voice our concerns, voice how they haven't been as proactive as we think they need to be."

In February, Project Say Something asked Mayor Andy Betterton for three specific requests, including a timeline for how the city plans to relocate the monument and a temporary place holder near the statue denouncing the monument.

The mayor responded with a letter addressing each of their concerns, stating he did not have a timeline for moving it and that he would not put a place holder near the confederate monument.

However, he did write that addressing the monument is one of his priorities.

But Bennett says the letter wasn't enough, and Project Say Something wants to make sure the rest of the council is aware of their requests.

"We're hoping to make sure that the rest of the city council knows what happened, what we asked for, and what we're hoping to see. So we have to continuously show up, we can't just sit idly, right," says Bennett.

Although Bennett does not know if Tuesday's actions will provide change, she believes her organizations advocacy as a whole will spark change in the long the run.

As of Tuesday, Betterton had not provided a new statement about Project Say Something's efforts.

But in the letter he wrote to the group he said he was frustrated by the state's response to the issue and urged Bennett to reach out to local legislators.