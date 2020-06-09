Community Prayer Walk planned In Scottsboro

A community prayer walk is scheduled in Scottsboro on Sunday.

It starts at 5 p.m. at the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center.

People will pray then walk to the Jackson County Courthouse.

"You see protests all over the world, and people are angry. And they're fearful, and they want a voice, but the power of prayer is the thing we need to change things," said Shelia Washington, Director of Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center.

She is organizing the prayer walk but says it's really a community effort. The walk is about prayer, not protest.

"We don't need a protest with rocks thrown into buildings, fires that are started. We need to calm everything," said Washington.

"I think it's fine. I support anybody that is a UScitizen that wants to express their views, certainly has a right to do so and in this particular case, I fully support what they are doing," said Anita Kern, whose family owns Hammer's in Scottsboro, near where the walk will end.

Washington says the message of the walk is to show the community that God is in control.

"I am so thankful that the community has reached out and we're going to do this together hand in hand," said Washington.

Washington says she is encouraging people to wear masks if they plan on attending the prayer walk on Sunday.