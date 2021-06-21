Clear
Community Health Action Center now open in North-West Huntsville

The clinic is a partnership between Huntsville Hospital and Oakwood University.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 4:36 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 4:37 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

On Monday, the new Community Health Clinic opened on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville. The goal of the Community Health Action Center is to prioritize health and wellness in North-West Huntsville.

The clinic is a partnership between Huntsville Hospital and Oakwood University. Huntsville Hospital, providing a clinic on the right-wing of the facility.

The care clinic will serve as a walk-in clinic for Oakwood students, employees, and the community.

The community center, on the left-wing, will aid in health education and after-school programs for Oakwood University students.

Leslie Pollard, Oakwood University president, said, “Students will use this as service-learning opportunities, service-learning is the development of service as we are training for our futures careers.

The University initiative, healthy campus, healthy community started in 2015. The initiative is aimed at helping with food insecurity and health disparities in North Alabama.

In February, Oakwood University debuted its mobile market. The mobile market has fresh produce at a discounted price for those in the community.

