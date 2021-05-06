Community Foundation Park opens in downtown Huntsville

There's a new park for you to enjoy in downtown Huntsville.

City leaders dedicated the new Community Foundation Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The park is at the intersection of Dr. Joseph Lowery Boulevard and Pelham Avenue, in front of the Redstone Federal Credit Union building.

The park features benches, lights and an art installation.

City leaders say it's a great way to get outdoors and enjoy some family time.

"They're able to come and sit in the park. They're able to come and eat in the park and enjoy each other's company and walk the paths from here to another park that is right downtown," said Bernita Reese, Huntsville Parks and Recreation Director.

With the addition of this park, there are now 47 acres of public green space in downtown Huntsville for you to explore.